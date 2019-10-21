6346 Goodland Place

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

This 2,041 Sqft two-story corner house located in a great location featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom downstairs. There is a bonus room with its own full bathroom and a separate entrance from the 2 car garage located on the side of the house, could be used as an office or as a guest room.

The 2 other bedrooms and full bathroom are located on the second floor. Wood floor throughout the house. Beautiful remodeled kitchen with a new Bosch dishwasher and a new stove and oven. open living room with a fire place. Bright open dining room with lots of cabinets and sliding doors opening to the back yard. Large yard, with a covered barbecue area.

Great location! close to public transportation, parks, resturants, Valley college, Universal Studios, Hollywood, and an easy access to the freeway.