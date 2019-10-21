All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

6346 Goodland Place

6346 Goodland Place · No Longer Available
Location

6346 Goodland Place, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This 2,041 Sqft two-story corner house located in a great location featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom downstairs. There is a bonus room with its own full bathroom and a separate entrance from the 2 car garage located on the side of the house, could be used as an office or as a guest room.
The 2 other bedrooms and full bathroom are located on the second floor. Wood floor throughout the house. Beautiful remodeled kitchen with a new Bosch dishwasher and a new stove and oven. open living room with a fire place. Bright open dining room with lots of cabinets and sliding doors opening to the back yard. Large yard, with a covered barbecue area.
Great location! close to public transportation, parks, resturants, Valley college, Universal Studios, Hollywood, and an easy access to the freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6346 Goodland Place have any available units?
6346 Goodland Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6346 Goodland Place have?
Some of 6346 Goodland Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6346 Goodland Place currently offering any rent specials?
6346 Goodland Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6346 Goodland Place pet-friendly?
No, 6346 Goodland Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6346 Goodland Place offer parking?
Yes, 6346 Goodland Place offers parking.
Does 6346 Goodland Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6346 Goodland Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6346 Goodland Place have a pool?
No, 6346 Goodland Place does not have a pool.
Does 6346 Goodland Place have accessible units?
No, 6346 Goodland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6346 Goodland Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6346 Goodland Place has units with dishwashers.
