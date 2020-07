Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic home with hardwood floors, nice bathroom, back yard, and 2 car detached garage with laundry hook up. The house has an extra room which can be used as an office or 3rd bedroom. The backyard has mature Grapefruit & Lemon fruit trees. Only blocks from Burbank and minutes to Toluca Lake, Studio City, NoHo Arts district and Metro.