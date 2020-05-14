All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
633 ECHANDIA Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

633 ECHANDIA Street

633 Echandia Street · No Longer Available
Location

633 Echandia Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
A renovated 3 bed, 1 bath, detached unit (part of a triplex of three detached units) is now available! This spacious unit is filled with light and includes a refrigerator, range/oven, microwave and a washer/dryer in unit! There is also one uncovered parking spot. Big backyard shared with one other unit. Located in Boyle Heights, walking distance to Mariachi Plaza, Memorial Hospital and close to the Metro Line. Easy access to 101, 10 and 5 freeways. Just minutes away from Downtown LA's best restaurants, bars and cafes such as Howlin' Ray's, The Pie Hole, Urth Caffe, Wurstk~che, Bestia, Bottega Louie and much much more! Pets okay with pet deposit. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 ECHANDIA Street have any available units?
633 ECHANDIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 ECHANDIA Street have?
Some of 633 ECHANDIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 ECHANDIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
633 ECHANDIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 ECHANDIA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 633 ECHANDIA Street is pet friendly.
Does 633 ECHANDIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 633 ECHANDIA Street offers parking.
Does 633 ECHANDIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 633 ECHANDIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 ECHANDIA Street have a pool?
No, 633 ECHANDIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 633 ECHANDIA Street have accessible units?
No, 633 ECHANDIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 633 ECHANDIA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 ECHANDIA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
