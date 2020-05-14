633 ECHANDIA Street

Amenities

A renovated 3 bed, 1 bath, detached unit (part of a triplex of three detached units) is now available! This spacious unit is filled with light and includes a refrigerator, range/oven, microwave and a washer/dryer in unit! There is also one uncovered parking spot. Big backyard shared with one other unit. Located in Boyle Heights, walking distance to Mariachi Plaza, Memorial Hospital and close to the Metro Line. Easy access to 101, 10 and 5 freeways. Just minutes away from Downtown LA's best restaurants, bars and cafes such as Howlin' Ray's, The Pie Hole, Urth Caffe, Wurstk~che, Bestia, Bottega Louie and much much more! Pets okay with pet deposit. Come and see it today!