Last updated January 10 2020 at 1:46 AM

6324 GOODLAND Avenue

6324 Goodland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6324 Goodland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute little house with an entertainers backyard on a corner lot in Valley Glen. New floors, windows & lights, killer ac unit with additional whole house attic fan, fully insulated, new drywall, adorable 1940's kitchen with vintage oven, updated faucets and quartz counter-tops, spacious cupboards and plenty of storage. This three bedroom two bath house sits on a corner lot with drought-tolerant white roses, a luscious green lawn, and a brand new irrigation system for minimal water. Backyard is fenced and huge, with Lemon / Pomegranate / Fig Trees, sliding doors lead to a cozy little deck off dining area and home is pet-friendly! Close to Starbucks, Movies, Tiki Bar, Unique Eateries, and the new NOHO West featuring Trader Joes. Automatic two-car garage and plenty of street parking. Laundry hookups in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6324 GOODLAND Avenue have any available units?
6324 GOODLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6324 GOODLAND Avenue have?
Some of 6324 GOODLAND Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6324 GOODLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6324 GOODLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6324 GOODLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6324 GOODLAND Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6324 GOODLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6324 GOODLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 6324 GOODLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6324 GOODLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6324 GOODLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 6324 GOODLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6324 GOODLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6324 GOODLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6324 GOODLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6324 GOODLAND Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

