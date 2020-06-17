6324 GOODLAND Avenue

Amenities

Cute little house with an entertainers backyard on a corner lot in Valley Glen. New floors, windows & lights, killer ac unit with additional whole house attic fan, fully insulated, new drywall, adorable 1940's kitchen with vintage oven, updated faucets and quartz counter-tops, spacious cupboards and plenty of storage. This three bedroom two bath house sits on a corner lot with drought-tolerant white roses, a luscious green lawn, and a brand new irrigation system for minimal water. Backyard is fenced and huge, with Lemon / Pomegranate / Fig Trees, sliding doors lead to a cozy little deck off dining area and home is pet-friendly! Close to Starbucks, Movies, Tiki Bar, Unique Eateries, and the new NOHO West featuring Trader Joes. Automatic two-car garage and plenty of street parking. Laundry hookups in garage.