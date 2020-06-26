All apartments in Los Angeles
6304 Belmar Avenue

6304 Belmar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6304 Belmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great home, new hardwood floors, fireplace in living room, breakfast nook, large covered patio with BBQ area, great grassy backyard and two car detached garage plus carport. By appointment only. Available for occupancy on or after 8/1/17.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 Belmar Avenue have any available units?
6304 Belmar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6304 Belmar Avenue have?
Some of 6304 Belmar Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6304 Belmar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6304 Belmar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 Belmar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6304 Belmar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6304 Belmar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6304 Belmar Avenue offers parking.
Does 6304 Belmar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 Belmar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 Belmar Avenue have a pool?
No, 6304 Belmar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6304 Belmar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6304 Belmar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 Belmar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6304 Belmar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
