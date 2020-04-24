All apartments in Los Angeles
630 W 6th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:58 PM

630 W 6th Street

630 West 6th Street · (626) 967-1779
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

630 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
Experience the beauty of Downtown LA living! Gorgeous end unit with very high ceiling gives a feeling of openness & spaciousness. This condo features a private bedroom with a large mirrored closet, one full bathroom with additional storage space, and an open floor plan complete with a living room, dining area & kitchen that has a long breakfast bar. Appliances & fixtures are stainless steel & include the refrigerator with water dispenser & ice maker, oven/stove, microwave, dishwasher, enclosed stack able washer & dryer, and AC/heating. Quiet interior unit with large living room windows that overlook the lush bamboo growing from the open air Zen-inspired courtyard. Community shared space with outdoor furniture & fountains on the 2nd level, TV & game room on the 5th floor, and sun deck with lounge chairs on the 6th floor. Property has 24-hour manned security, full time building maintenance, trash shoot on all floors, fitness center, mail room, and secured office for delivered packages. The property is located in the heart of the Financial District, across from The Standard Hotel and LA Central Library. Walking distance to the 7th/Metro Red Line, restaurants, pharmacies, & groceries. The BLOC and FIG at 7th open-air shopping are only a few blocks away. Minutes to Fwys 101, 110 & 10, Arts, Fashion, Flower, Jewelry Districts and various entertainment sites like L.A. Live & Staples Center. Deeded assigned parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 W 6th Street have any available units?
630 W 6th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 W 6th Street have?
Some of 630 W 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 W 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
630 W 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 W 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 630 W 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 630 W 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 630 W 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 630 W 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 W 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 W 6th Street have a pool?
No, 630 W 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 630 W 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 630 W 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 630 W 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 W 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
