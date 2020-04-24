630 W 6th Street

Amenities

Experience the beauty of Downtown LA living! Gorgeous end unit with very high ceiling gives a feeling of openness & spaciousness. This condo features a private bedroom with a large mirrored closet, one full bathroom with additional storage space, and an open floor plan complete with a living room, dining area & kitchen that has a long breakfast bar. Appliances & fixtures are stainless steel & include the refrigerator with water dispenser & ice maker, oven/stove, microwave, dishwasher, enclosed stack able washer & dryer, and AC/heating. Quiet interior unit with large living room windows that overlook the lush bamboo growing from the open air Zen-inspired courtyard. Community shared space with outdoor furniture & fountains on the 2nd level, TV & game room on the 5th floor, and sun deck with lounge chairs on the 6th floor. Property has 24-hour manned security, full time building maintenance, trash shoot on all floors, fitness center, mail room, and secured office for delivered packages. The property is located in the heart of the Financial District, across from The Standard Hotel and LA Central Library. Walking distance to the 7th/Metro Red Line, restaurants, pharmacies, & groceries. The BLOC and FIG at 7th open-air shopping are only a few blocks away. Minutes to Fwys 101, 110 & 10, Arts, Fashion, Flower, Jewelry Districts and various entertainment sites like L.A. Live & Staples Center. Deeded assigned parking.