Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

630 ROSE Avenue

630 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

630 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Rose Ave Live/Work Loft - 1 Bedroom/ 2 Bathrooms - This amazing two-story property is architecturally elegant with bow truss ceilings, skylights on the second floor, butcher block countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor balcony with BBQ is great for a quick breath of fresh air. Unit features ample closet and storage space. Plenty of natural light and the open concept makes this the-perfect place to live. Featuring W/D in unit and assigned two-car parking in a secured garage. This is truly the ideal Live/work space and it won't last long, so don't miss your chance to live in the heart of Venice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

