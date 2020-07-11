630 ROSE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Rose Ave Live/Work Loft - 1 Bedroom/ 2 Bathrooms - This amazing two-story property is architecturally elegant with bow truss ceilings, skylights on the second floor, butcher block countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor balcony with BBQ is great for a quick breath of fresh air. Unit features ample closet and storage space. Plenty of natural light and the open concept makes this the-perfect place to live. Featuring W/D in unit and assigned two-car parking in a secured garage. This is truly the ideal Live/work space and it won't last long, so don't miss your chance to live in the heart of Venice!