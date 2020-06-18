All apartments in Los Angeles
630 E. 108th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

630 E. 108th Street

630 East 108th Street · (323) 754-2818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

630 East 108th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90059
Congress Southeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 630 E. 108th Street · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Single Family Home!! - Lovely single-family house, completely remodeled, 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, new window blinds, freshly painted, 2 car garage. Washer and dryer hook-up No Pets.

Rent: $2,400.00 Deposit: $2,400.00

To View: YOU MUST VIEW THE UNIT BEFORE APPLYING!!
Please call International Realty & Investments directly at (323) 754-2818, to view the property.

To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, State I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.

If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at (323) 754-2818

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5453561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 E. 108th Street have any available units?
630 E. 108th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 630 E. 108th Street currently offering any rent specials?
630 E. 108th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 E. 108th Street pet-friendly?
No, 630 E. 108th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 630 E. 108th Street offer parking?
Yes, 630 E. 108th Street does offer parking.
Does 630 E. 108th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 E. 108th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 E. 108th Street have a pool?
No, 630 E. 108th Street does not have a pool.
Does 630 E. 108th Street have accessible units?
No, 630 E. 108th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 630 E. 108th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 E. 108th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 E. 108th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 E. 108th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
