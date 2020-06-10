6275 Canoga Avenue

Amenities

Warner Woodlands Gated Security Complex: This spacious prime inside single level second floor location has western exposure & shows light & bright. This 1 Bedroom + Den has been completely renovated, including new heater & A/C unit. The kitchen has new cabinets, new counters and new appliances. There is a spacious living room & dining area along with a cozy fireplace with a view of the large sunny balcony. The Master suite has a private upgraded bathroom along with a walk-in closet. The laundry area is located inside the unit & the washer/dryer are included. The den could be used as a 2nd Bedroom, as there is an additional closet along with an upgrade half bathroom. The entire unit has new carpet & new paint, also included is a private double detached garage. This graciously landscaped complex offers a pool, spa and tennis courts. The location is perfect, close to shopping, restaurants, Warner Center Park & 101 Freeway.