627 INDIANA Avenue

Stunning Modern Duplex in Venice! This 4bd 3bath, with private rooftop deck, is simple yet brilliant. The design commands an industrial minimalist aesthetic, while still encompassing both warmth and comfort. There is a private secured entrance and gated parking.The main living space has an open floor plan that consists of a beautiful kitchen with Thermador appliances, living room and powder room. The upper level has 3 spacious bedrooms and a gorgeous master suite. Third level has a large private rooftop deck, perfect for entertaining! Conveniently located 6 blocks from Venice Beach, this sleek and sophisticated home is located in heart of everything that makes this city attractive; Abbot Kinney, the Canals, shops, fine dining and interesting galleries. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a masterpiece of profound simplicity!