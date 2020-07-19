All apartments in Los Angeles
627 INDIANA Avenue

627 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

627 Indiana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning Modern Duplex in Venice! This 4bd 3bath, with private rooftop deck, is simple yet brilliant. The design commands an industrial minimalist aesthetic, while still encompassing both warmth and comfort. There is a private secured entrance and gated parking.The main living space has an open floor plan that consists of a beautiful kitchen with Thermador appliances, living room and powder room. The upper level has 3 spacious bedrooms and a gorgeous master suite. Third level has a large private rooftop deck, perfect for entertaining! Conveniently located 6 blocks from Venice Beach, this sleek and sophisticated home is located in heart of everything that makes this city attractive; Abbot Kinney, the Canals, shops, fine dining and interesting galleries. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a masterpiece of profound simplicity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 INDIANA Avenue have any available units?
627 INDIANA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 INDIANA Avenue have?
Some of 627 INDIANA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 INDIANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
627 INDIANA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 INDIANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 627 INDIANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 627 INDIANA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 627 INDIANA Avenue offers parking.
Does 627 INDIANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 INDIANA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 INDIANA Avenue have a pool?
No, 627 INDIANA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 627 INDIANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 627 INDIANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 627 INDIANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 INDIANA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
