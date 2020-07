Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom/2 bath unit in a classic 1926 Spanish side-by-side duplex just blocks away to the hip & trendy Melrose & La Brea shopping districts. The 1920's elegance includes living room w/barrel ceiling, formal dining room, kitchen w/utility room. Lots of light throughout and a skylight in the bedroom, and there is a lot of ample storage and closet space. Enjoy a wonderful outdoor patio area and a bonus room for an office or studio. Very long driveway for a lot of cars to park.