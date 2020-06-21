6233 Jumilla Avenue

Amenities

Charming 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Woodland Hills Home with Pool! - This Woodland Hills home features a nice and simple floor plan. Upon entering you will see an extra large living room with fireplace with open dining area. The bedrooms are well sized with two rooms sharing a bathroom. All bedrooms have ample closet and space. There is a full bathroom in the hallway and a guest bathroom off the kitchen area. The kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space. There is hard wood flooring throughout the home. The backyard is spacious and there is a separate fenced are where swimming pool is located. Please contact Shannon at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 792-9515 cell/text or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing. Small pets may be considered with an additional pet deposit.



(RLNE5834857)