All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6233 Jumilla Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6233 Jumilla Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6233 Jumilla Avenue

6233 Jumilla Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6233 Jumilla Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Charming 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Woodland Hills Home with Pool! - This Woodland Hills home features a nice and simple floor plan. Upon entering you will see an extra large living room with fireplace with open dining area. The bedrooms are well sized with two rooms sharing a bathroom. All bedrooms have ample closet and space. There is a full bathroom in the hallway and a guest bathroom off the kitchen area. The kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space. There is hard wood flooring throughout the home. The backyard is spacious and there is a separate fenced are where swimming pool is located. Please contact Shannon at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 792-9515 cell/text or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing. Small pets may be considered with an additional pet deposit.

(RLNE5834857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6233 Jumilla Avenue have any available units?
6233 Jumilla Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6233 Jumilla Avenue have?
Some of 6233 Jumilla Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6233 Jumilla Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6233 Jumilla Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6233 Jumilla Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6233 Jumilla Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6233 Jumilla Avenue offer parking?
No, 6233 Jumilla Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6233 Jumilla Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6233 Jumilla Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6233 Jumilla Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6233 Jumilla Avenue has a pool.
Does 6233 Jumilla Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6233 Jumilla Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6233 Jumilla Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6233 Jumilla Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College