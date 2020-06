Amenities

Amazing location for charming Spanish duplex upper unit. Fully furnished! Near museums, The Grove, restaurants and lots of privacy.This is a very unusual property. Very large, a little under 2000 Sq Ft. Enjoy coffee on private balcony. All gorgeous wood floors and built in china cabinet, dining room, eating nook/bar and much more. Washer/Dryer inside unit.