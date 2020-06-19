All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

623 South Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Rampart Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Located in the heart of Porter Ranch is a rare spot where you will find a tranquil and cohesive community. This spacious home has been upgraded with new floors, kitchen, bathrooms and includes Wi-Fi internet. The back yard is perfect for outdoor meals, swimming, or lying out. The home is in close proximity to shops, restaurants, hospitals (Kaiser Panorama City/Woodland Hills, Providence Tarzana, Valley Presbyterian, Northridge Hospital Medical Center), Cal State Northridge (CSUN), & much more!

The spacious home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a spacious living and family room, a gourmet kitchen, refreshing pool and lush green back yard. The ~2,100 square feet house is located on a 11,300 square feet lot.

In addition to the sleeping arrangements provided in the listing, the couches in the living and family room would also be suitable for guests to sleep on. There is a washer and dryer located inside the home. There is a driveway to park up to 2 cars (tandem), and there is plenty of street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 S Virgil have any available units?
623 S Virgil doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 S Virgil have?
Some of 623 S Virgil's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 S Virgil currently offering any rent specials?
623 S Virgil is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 S Virgil pet-friendly?
No, 623 S Virgil is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 623 S Virgil offer parking?
No, 623 S Virgil does not offer parking.
Does 623 S Virgil have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 S Virgil offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 S Virgil have a pool?
Yes, 623 S Virgil has a pool.
Does 623 S Virgil have accessible units?
No, 623 S Virgil does not have accessible units.
Does 623 S Virgil have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 S Virgil does not have units with dishwashers.
