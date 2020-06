Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

Come see this bright and beautiful $ beds 3 baths 2,472 sqft !!!! This lovely Single Family home with 2 living area

fireplace and French doors that open out to a peaceful backyard and garden. New hardwood Floor,New painted .The master bedroom offers an expansive walk-in closet, This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, Easy access to the 101 FWY.