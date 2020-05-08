Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Warner Center 3 bedroom , 2.5 bathroom 1600 Sq ft remodeled townhouse has it all! Featuring, vaulted Ceilings , wood floors, mirrored closet doors, recessed lighting ,plantation shutters and a floor to ceiling fireplace. The granite kitchen offers all Viking steel appliances, which include a refrigerator , breakfast bar and an abundance of cabinets. The separate laundry room includes a washer and dryer and cabinets. The large master suite offers three closets, skylight and sitting area. In addition, There is an attached 2 car garage with built in storage cabinets. A private flagstone courtyard with a bbq and outdoor seating, further enhance the property. HOA limits one pet under 30 lbs . NO SMOKERS and GOOD CREDIT IS A MUST. Includes all utilities, linens, fully stocked kitchen and weekly maid service