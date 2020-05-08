All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:43 AM

6224 Nita

6224 N Nita Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6224 N Nita Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Warner Center 3 bedroom , 2.5 bathroom 1600 Sq ft remodeled townhouse has it all! Featuring, vaulted Ceilings , wood floors, mirrored closet doors, recessed lighting ,plantation shutters and a floor to ceiling fireplace. The granite kitchen offers all Viking steel appliances, which include a refrigerator , breakfast bar and an abundance of cabinets. The separate laundry room includes a washer and dryer and cabinets. The large master suite offers three closets, skylight and sitting area. In addition, There is an attached 2 car garage with built in storage cabinets. A private flagstone courtyard with a bbq and outdoor seating, further enhance the property. HOA limits one pet under 30 lbs . NO SMOKERS and GOOD CREDIT IS A MUST. Includes all utilities, linens, fully stocked kitchen and weekly maid service

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6224 Nita have any available units?
6224 Nita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6224 Nita have?
Some of 6224 Nita's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6224 Nita currently offering any rent specials?
6224 Nita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 Nita pet-friendly?
Yes, 6224 Nita is pet friendly.
Does 6224 Nita offer parking?
Yes, 6224 Nita offers parking.
Does 6224 Nita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6224 Nita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 Nita have a pool?
No, 6224 Nita does not have a pool.
Does 6224 Nita have accessible units?
No, 6224 Nita does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 Nita have units with dishwashers?
No, 6224 Nita does not have units with dishwashers.
