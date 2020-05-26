6221 Nita Avenue

Amenities

You Must See ,, Beautifull large Townhouse , Villa- community in a prime location of Woodland Hills! Oversized light & bright over 1500 sqft 2 bedroom and 3-bathroom Townhome! The spacious private front patio is ideal for relaxation and outdoor dining. Enter through the double doors to 20 ft tall ceilings allowing for an open spacious feel. The pleasing palette of finishes includes custom flooring, imported stone, plantation shutters, custom railing & built-ins. The large dining area and chefs’ kitchen. The 2-story living room has a gas fireplace and opens to an oversized patio. Don’t miss the large master bedroom suite with walking closets and a private bathroom plus a large window & view which allows natural light to flow in! There is a separate family room off of the kitchen , washer & dryer In the garage with plenty of room for storage. The "finished" two-car garage with direct access is the ultimate in convenience plus. Take a short stroll down the brick walkway to the well-manicured grounds which include a resort-style pool and spa area. Walk to The Village, Warner Center Park, Concerts In The Park, restaurants, Shopping malls and Charter Schools.