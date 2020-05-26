All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6221 Nita Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6221 Nita Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6221 Nita Avenue

6221 N Nita Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6221 N Nita Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
You Must See ,, Beautifull large Townhouse , Villa- community in a prime location of Woodland Hills! Oversized light & bright over 1500 sqft 2 bedroom and 3-bathroom Townhome! The spacious private front patio is ideal for relaxation and outdoor dining. Enter through the double doors to 20 ft tall ceilings allowing for an open spacious feel. The pleasing palette of finishes includes custom flooring, imported stone, plantation shutters, custom railing & built-ins. The large dining area and chefs’ kitchen. The 2-story living room has a gas fireplace and opens to an oversized patio. Don’t miss the large master bedroom suite with walking closets and a private bathroom plus a large window & view which allows natural light to flow in! There is a separate family room off of the kitchen , washer & dryer In the garage with plenty of room for storage. The "finished" two-car garage with direct access is the ultimate in convenience plus. Take a short stroll down the brick walkway to the well-manicured grounds which include a resort-style pool and spa area. Walk to The Village, Warner Center Park, Concerts In The Park, restaurants, Shopping malls and Charter Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6221 Nita Avenue have any available units?
6221 Nita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6221 Nita Avenue have?
Some of 6221 Nita Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6221 Nita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6221 Nita Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6221 Nita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6221 Nita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6221 Nita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6221 Nita Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6221 Nita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6221 Nita Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6221 Nita Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6221 Nita Avenue has a pool.
Does 6221 Nita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6221 Nita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6221 Nita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6221 Nita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College