All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 621 SAN JUAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
621 SAN JUAN Avenue
Last updated August 11 2019 at 3:15 PM

621 SAN JUAN Avenue

621 San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

621 San Juan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Stunning eco-friendly, Architectural townhome only two blocks from Abbot Kinney Blvd. Designed by award-winning architect Howard Rosen, this exquisite three-story property with a lovely courtyard setting boasts three large bedrooms, three bathrooms, den, and rooftop deck with gorgeous views. Architectural truss ceilings, sleek concrete flooring, and skylights throughout compliment the chef's kitchen that opens up to the living and dining areas and spacious patio. The property also comes complete with Fleetwood dual glazed windows, solar energy system, tankless water heater, and two covered parking spots. This is the quintessential Venice experience met with sophistication and luxury.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 SAN JUAN Avenue have any available units?
621 SAN JUAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 SAN JUAN Avenue have?
Some of 621 SAN JUAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 SAN JUAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
621 SAN JUAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 SAN JUAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 621 SAN JUAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 621 SAN JUAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 621 SAN JUAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 621 SAN JUAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 SAN JUAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 SAN JUAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 621 SAN JUAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 621 SAN JUAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 621 SAN JUAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 621 SAN JUAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 SAN JUAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College