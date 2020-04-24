All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive

6203 Temple Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6203 Temple Hill Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Privately hidden atop Beachwood Canyon/Hollywood Hills. Sliding doors spill onto tiled terraces overlooking views of Downtown to the ocean. This fully furnished home features hardwood floors throughout, a fireplace, three bedrooms, four bathrooms + guest suite/office with separate entrance, lots of closet space, several balconies, skylit kitchen and chic bar. Perfect for outdoor entertaining with large infinity pool, large outdoor dining area, outdoor kitchen, outdoor bathroom, outdoor/patio living room and lush gardens. Home is equipped with alarm system and security cameras outside. Parking for five cars (two in garage, two in driveway, one in second driveway). Minutes from famous Hollywood, California shops and restaurants. Short term lease available for summer months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive have any available units?
6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive have?
Some of 6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive offers parking.
Does 6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive has a pool.
Does 6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6203 TEMPLE HILL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College