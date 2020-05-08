619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

MOVE IN SPECIAL:

FIRST MONTH FREE RENT, APPLY TODAY MOVE IN TOMORROW!



This luxury style apartment is a fully renovated 2-BED/1-BATH that provides a complete package that will make you want to never leave home again. Conveniently located on a quiet, tree-lined street, on what Curbed LA has called the best street in Silver Lake, you'll find yourself in walking distance to nearby trendy neighborhood shops and cafes. And if you're looking for a little more action, the bustling scenes of Sunset Blvd in the hearts of Silver Lake and Echo Park are only minutes away!

While this property is certainly a great place to enjoy the neighboring community, it is also conveniently located to two major freeways that can take you anywhere in Los Angeles. Fast.

With amazing finishes and a convenient setup, this apartment is the perfect place to call home.



***During these difficult times, we will be happy to accommodate by providing virtual 3D tours.***



"Video Tours" for anyone interested in viewing the property at the comfort of their home.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=p8TVFnEiTaP



HIGH WALK SCORE:

https://www.walkscore.com/score/619-n-la-fayette-park-pl-los-angeles-ca-90026



KEY FEATURES:

- Fully Renovated Apartment

- Quartz Countertops

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Air Conditioning

- Natural Lighting

- Washer/Dryer on-site

- On-site Secured Parking

- Online Payments



For more information or to schedule an appointment please call Oscar at (424) 527-8975.



Apply Now:

https://thebokehgroup.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/