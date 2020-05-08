All apartments in Los Angeles
619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4
619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4

619 La Fayette Park Place · (424) 527-8975
Location

619 La Fayette Park Place, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL:
FIRST MONTH FREE RENT, APPLY TODAY MOVE IN TOMORROW!

This luxury style apartment is a fully renovated 2-BED/1-BATH that provides a complete package that will make you want to never leave home again. Conveniently located on a quiet, tree-lined street, on what Curbed LA has called the best street in Silver Lake, you'll find yourself in walking distance to nearby trendy neighborhood shops and cafes. And if you're looking for a little more action, the bustling scenes of Sunset Blvd in the hearts of Silver Lake and Echo Park are only minutes away!
While this property is certainly a great place to enjoy the neighboring community, it is also conveniently located to two major freeways that can take you anywhere in Los Angeles. Fast.
With amazing finishes and a convenient setup, this apartment is the perfect place to call home.

***During these difficult times, we will be happy to accommodate by providing virtual 3D tours.***

"Video Tours" for anyone interested in viewing the property at the comfort of their home.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=p8TVFnEiTaP

HIGH WALK SCORE:
https://www.walkscore.com/score/619-n-la-fayette-park-pl-los-angeles-ca-90026

KEY FEATURES:
- Fully Renovated Apartment
- Quartz Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Air Conditioning
- Natural Lighting
- Washer/Dryer on-site
- On-site Secured Parking
- Online Payments

For more information or to schedule an appointment please call Oscar at (424) 527-8975.

Apply Now:
https://thebokehgroup.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4 have any available units?
619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4 has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4 have?
Some of 619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4 does offer parking.
Does 619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4 have a pool?
No, 619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4 have accessible units?
No, 619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4 has units with dishwashers.
