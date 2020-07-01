6161 Pat Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Very Clean , Modern , Bright and Newer Kitchen and appliances. Property was remodeled 2 years ago. Private backyard with Pool.Bright & totally remodeled house about 2300 Sq. Ft with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, newer kitchen appliances and cabinets, including stainless dishwasher, refrigerator, porcelain sink, wine cooler, custom made center island, wood burning fire place in the living area, separate dinning area, washer and dryer area are included..Natural color Hardwood floor throughout the house, with recess lighting, dual sided windows, window shades coverings. Beautiful backyard with its own private pool . Two car garage. NEST wireless thermostat, Newer Roof, Newer Heater, Newer water heater