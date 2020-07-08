All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6155 Reseda Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6155 Reseda Blvd.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

6155 Reseda Blvd.

6155 Reseda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6155 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Steve of Angels Realty (DRE Lic. # 01868104)presents....Tarzana/Reseda CondoLOCATION!  LOCATION!!  LOCATION!!! $1900.002 Beds /2 BathsApproximately 833 Sq. Ft.www.angelsrealty.net(818) 577-8499steve@angelsrealty.netRestaurants and ShoppingEasy Access via: the Metro Orange Line/101 Fwy.Not Far from C.S.U.N. and Pierce CollegeNear Ventura Blvd. and all it has to offerBuilt 1975Vanalden ElementaryPortola Middle Reseda Senior HighExterior Amenities:2-Designated Tandem Covered Parking SpacesSparkling Swimming Pool w/ DeckB.B.Q. GrillsGated/SecureLaundry Room on PremisesBalcony Off MasterInterior Features:Light Bright and AirySecurity DoorLaminate Hardwood Floors Freshly PaintedLarge Living RoomCentral Air/Heat2-Windows at Living RoomBase MouldingsAbundant Cabinets/Drawers w/HandlesDual Aluminum Sink BasinsSink DisposalFormica Counter-topsNew Gas Oven/Stove w/HoodDishwasherWindow at KitchenTile Floors in KitchenGlass Enclosed Shower/Tub ComboGlass Enclosed Shower StallMirror Medicine CabinetsFormica Counter VanityHallway w/ Linen ClosetsSliding Closet Door in Secondary BedroomSmall Walk-in Closet in Master Balcony Off MasterSmall Pet Welcome w/ additional $500 Deposit + $ 50.00 Pet RentSo what are you waiting for?    Contact STEVE and start settle-in!   You may contact us as late as you wish for I

Terms: One Year Lease, First Month, Last Month, Fee Payor: Landlord,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6155 Reseda Blvd. have any available units?
6155 Reseda Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6155 Reseda Blvd. have?
Some of 6155 Reseda Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6155 Reseda Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
6155 Reseda Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6155 Reseda Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6155 Reseda Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 6155 Reseda Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 6155 Reseda Blvd. offers parking.
Does 6155 Reseda Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6155 Reseda Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6155 Reseda Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 6155 Reseda Blvd. has a pool.
Does 6155 Reseda Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 6155 Reseda Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6155 Reseda Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6155 Reseda Blvd. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College