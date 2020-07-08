6155 Reseda Blvd.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Steve of Angels Realty (DRE Lic. # 01868104)presents....Tarzana/Reseda CondoLOCATION! LOCATION!! LOCATION!!! $1900.002 Beds /2 BathsApproximately 833 Sq. Ft.www.angelsrealty.net(818) 577-8499steve@angelsrealty.netRestaurants and ShoppingEasy Access via: the Metro Orange Line/101 Fwy.Not Far from C.S.U.N. and Pierce CollegeNear Ventura Blvd. and all it has to offerBuilt 1975Vanalden ElementaryPortola Middle Reseda Senior HighExterior Amenities:2-Designated Tandem Covered Parking SpacesSparkling Swimming Pool w/ DeckB.B.Q. GrillsGated/SecureLaundry Room on PremisesBalcony Off MasterInterior Features:Light Bright and AirySecurity DoorLaminate Hardwood Floors Freshly PaintedLarge Living RoomCentral Air/Heat2-Windows at Living RoomBase MouldingsAbundant Cabinets/Drawers w/HandlesDual Aluminum Sink BasinsSink DisposalFormica Counter-topsNew Gas Oven/Stove w/HoodDishwasherWindow at KitchenTile Floors in KitchenGlass Enclosed Shower/Tub ComboGlass Enclosed Shower StallMirror Medicine CabinetsFormica Counter VanityHallway w/ Linen ClosetsSliding Closet Door in Secondary BedroomSmall Walk-in Closet in Master Balcony Off MasterSmall Pet Welcome w/ additional $500 Deposit + $ 50.00 Pet RentSo what are you waiting for? Contact STEVE and start settle-in! You may contact us as late as you wish for I



Terms: One Year Lease, First Month, Last Month, Fee Payor: Landlord,