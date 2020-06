Amenities

THIS SECOND FLOOR DUPLEX APARTMENT WILL NOT LAST! Secluded, private and charming, Spanish Duplex entire upstairs floor; 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Faircrest Heights/Wilshire Vista/South Carthay. Second floor apartment. Tons of upgrades! Hardwood floors. Refrigerator. Washer and Dryer. Dishwasher. Stove. Balcony. Fireplace. Dining room. Great location! 5 minutes from Beverly Hills and West Hollywood. 15 minutes to downtown, LAX and beach. Pets OK with additional deposit.