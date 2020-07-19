All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6142 West 6TH Street

6142 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6142 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
STUNNING AND SPACIOUS 1930'S SPANISH UPPER UNIT IN BEVERLY GROVE. This expansive, 3 Bed/2 bath character-rich upper unit offers a bonus office/den and exquisite period details. The unit boasts a grand living room with picture window and fireplace, large formal dining room, extra-wide hallway, three generous bedrooms, kitchen with separate breakfast and laundry room and side entrance. Details include original hardwood floors, period tile bathrooms and kitchen, period hardware, high ceilings, crown moldings, French windows, many built-ins including period vanities in each bedroom. The unit boasts a large, private front balcony. Additional features include central heat/AC, recessed lighting, one private rear garage plus an additional parking space, and shared yard area. Located just steps from L.A.'s best shopping and dining on Third Street and the Grove, this is a wonderful home in an ideal location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6142 West 6TH Street have any available units?
6142 West 6TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6142 West 6TH Street have?
Some of 6142 West 6TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6142 West 6TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6142 West 6TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6142 West 6TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6142 West 6TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6142 West 6TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6142 West 6TH Street offers parking.
Does 6142 West 6TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6142 West 6TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6142 West 6TH Street have a pool?
No, 6142 West 6TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6142 West 6TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6142 West 6TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6142 West 6TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6142 West 6TH Street has units with dishwashers.
