6142 West 6TH Street

STUNNING AND SPACIOUS 1930'S SPANISH UPPER UNIT IN BEVERLY GROVE. This expansive, 3 Bed/2 bath character-rich upper unit offers a bonus office/den and exquisite period details. The unit boasts a grand living room with picture window and fireplace, large formal dining room, extra-wide hallway, three generous bedrooms, kitchen with separate breakfast and laundry room and side entrance. Details include original hardwood floors, period tile bathrooms and kitchen, period hardware, high ceilings, crown moldings, French windows, many built-ins including period vanities in each bedroom. The unit boasts a large, private front balcony. Additional features include central heat/AC, recessed lighting, one private rear garage plus an additional parking space, and shared yard area. Located just steps from L.A.'s best shopping and dining on Third Street and the Grove, this is a wonderful home in an ideal location.