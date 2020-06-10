6136 Bonner Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

First Showing is 2/10 1-3pm - DO NOT WALK THE PROPERTY AND OR DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANT - 2016 Build - Modern Single Family home located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in North Hollywood just minutes away from the Famous NoHo Arts District and Metro Line. This spacious 4 bedroom 4 full bath 1 car garage home offers 2200 square feet of interior living space with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom locate on the main level that leads to an intimate backyard. The roomy eat-in kitchen features custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, custom backsplash, walk in pantry and separate laundry room. The upper level features three en-suite bedrooms two of which have a balcony to turn your bedroom into the ultimate indoor-outdoor experience. This home is outfitted with custom tile bathrooms, wood flooring throughout the main and upper level, central air and heat, solar panels, custom interior and exterior paint, custom landscaping and a one car attached garage that offers an electric car charger and there is also space for an extra vehicle in the driveway.