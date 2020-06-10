All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6136 Bonner Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6136 Bonner Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6136 Bonner Avenue

6136 Bonner Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6136 Bonner Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
First Showing is 2/10 1-3pm - DO NOT WALK THE PROPERTY AND OR DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANT - 2016 Build - Modern Single Family home located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in North Hollywood just minutes away from the Famous NoHo Arts District and Metro Line. This spacious 4 bedroom 4 full bath 1 car garage home offers 2200 square feet of interior living space with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom locate on the main level that leads to an intimate backyard. The roomy eat-in kitchen features custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, custom backsplash, walk in pantry and separate laundry room. The upper level features three en-suite bedrooms two of which have a balcony to turn your bedroom into the ultimate indoor-outdoor experience. This home is outfitted with custom tile bathrooms, wood flooring throughout the main and upper level, central air and heat, solar panels, custom interior and exterior paint, custom landscaping and a one car attached garage that offers an electric car charger and there is also space for an extra vehicle in the driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6136 Bonner Avenue have any available units?
6136 Bonner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6136 Bonner Avenue have?
Some of 6136 Bonner Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6136 Bonner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6136 Bonner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6136 Bonner Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6136 Bonner Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6136 Bonner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6136 Bonner Avenue offers parking.
Does 6136 Bonner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6136 Bonner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6136 Bonner Avenue have a pool?
No, 6136 Bonner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6136 Bonner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6136 Bonner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6136 Bonner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6136 Bonner Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College