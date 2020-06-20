6127 ST ALCOTT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

This gorgeous and immaculately well maintained two bedroom, one bath upper unit is located in the coveted Beverly Hills Adjacent neighborhood of Mid City Los Angeles. Just a stones throw from La Cienega with easy access to West Hollywood and freeways, this centrally located unit in a gorgeous French Normandy 4-plex has it all. Hardwood floors throughout, tons of built-in's, cove celings, crown mouldings, separate dining room, well equipped kitchen with dishwasher and pantry area. The bathroom has an original tub and separate shower stall. New HVAC installed. Free street parking and gorgeous tree lined street.