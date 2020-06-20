All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

6127 ST ALCOTT

6127 Alcott Street · (310) 776-5743
Location

6127 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1/2 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
This gorgeous and immaculately well maintained two bedroom, one bath upper unit is located in the coveted Beverly Hills Adjacent neighborhood of Mid City Los Angeles. Just a stones throw from La Cienega with easy access to West Hollywood and freeways, this centrally located unit in a gorgeous French Normandy 4-plex has it all. Hardwood floors throughout, tons of built-in's, cove celings, crown mouldings, separate dining room, well equipped kitchen with dishwasher and pantry area. The bathroom has an original tub and separate shower stall. New HVAC installed. Free street parking and gorgeous tree lined street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6127 ST ALCOTT have any available units?
6127 ST ALCOTT has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6127 ST ALCOTT have?
Some of 6127 ST ALCOTT's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6127 ST ALCOTT currently offering any rent specials?
6127 ST ALCOTT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6127 ST ALCOTT pet-friendly?
No, 6127 ST ALCOTT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6127 ST ALCOTT offer parking?
Yes, 6127 ST ALCOTT does offer parking.
Does 6127 ST ALCOTT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6127 ST ALCOTT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6127 ST ALCOTT have a pool?
No, 6127 ST ALCOTT does not have a pool.
Does 6127 ST ALCOTT have accessible units?
No, 6127 ST ALCOTT does not have accessible units.
Does 6127 ST ALCOTT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6127 ST ALCOTT has units with dishwashers.
