Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly renovated 2 bed/1 bath in trendy Highland Park. Close to all things Highland Park on Figueroa as well as York. Wonderful front patio, very quiet and peaceful, with hillside views across Figueroa. Nice size outdoor patio for bbq and pets. Hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, modern appliances, washer/dryer in unit, and a very large garage for storage or your vehicle.