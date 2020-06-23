All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6121 Lindley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6121 Lindley Avenue
Last updated January 8 2020 at 11:19 PM

6121 Lindley Avenue

6121 Lindley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6121 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled home located in a nice area of Tarzana. The kitchen has just been completely redone and features darker
wood cabinets, light quartz counter tops, and a stainless steel gas range, hood, dishwasher, sink, & faucet. This 3 bedroom and 2
full bathroom home has an open living room and dining area with hardwood floors and a wood burning/gas fireplace. Both
bathrooms have been remodeled top to bottom with new showers, tub, flooring, vanities, toilets, and light fixtures. The master
bedroom has hardwood floors and a spacious walk-in closet. The 2 other good size bedrooms have hardwood floors and plenty of
closet space. New central heating and cooling system recently done with new ducts throughout and a Nest thermostat. Laundry
room is inside and just off the kitchen with lots of storage and the washer and dryer are included. Nice backyard with fruit trees
and a covered gazebo that would be perfect for entertaining and dining outside. There is a 2 car detached garage that would
make for a great work shop, studio, or just for additional storage space. Great proximity to the 101 fwy, Metro Orange Line, and
Ventura Blvd with tons of restaurants and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6121 Lindley Avenue have any available units?
6121 Lindley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6121 Lindley Avenue have?
Some of 6121 Lindley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6121 Lindley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6121 Lindley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 Lindley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6121 Lindley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6121 Lindley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6121 Lindley Avenue offers parking.
Does 6121 Lindley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6121 Lindley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 Lindley Avenue have a pool?
No, 6121 Lindley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6121 Lindley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6121 Lindley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6121 Lindley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6121 Lindley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College