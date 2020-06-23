6121 Lindley Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home located in a nice area of Tarzana. The kitchen has just been completely redone and features darker

wood cabinets, light quartz counter tops, and a stainless steel gas range, hood, dishwasher, sink, & faucet. This 3 bedroom and 2

full bathroom home has an open living room and dining area with hardwood floors and a wood burning/gas fireplace. Both

bathrooms have been remodeled top to bottom with new showers, tub, flooring, vanities, toilets, and light fixtures. The master

bedroom has hardwood floors and a spacious walk-in closet. The 2 other good size bedrooms have hardwood floors and plenty of

closet space. New central heating and cooling system recently done with new ducts throughout and a Nest thermostat. Laundry

room is inside and just off the kitchen with lots of storage and the washer and dryer are included. Nice backyard with fruit trees

and a covered gazebo that would be perfect for entertaining and dining outside. There is a 2 car detached garage that would

make for a great work shop, studio, or just for additional storage space. Great proximity to the 101 fwy, Metro Orange Line, and

Ventura Blvd with tons of restaurants and shopping centers.