6121 Lindley Avenue

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled home located in a nice area of Tarzana. The kitchen has just been completely redone and features darker
wood cabinets, light quartz counter tops, and a stainless steel gas range, hood, dishwasher, sink, & faucet. This 3 bedroom and 2
full bathroom home has an open living room and dining area with hardwood floors and a wood burning/gas fireplace. Both
bathrooms have been remodeled top to bottom with new showers, tub, flooring, vanities, toilets, and light fixtures. The master
bedroom has hardwood floors and a spacious walk-in closet. The 2 other good size bedrooms have hardwood floors and plenty of
closet space. New central heating and cooling system recently done with new ducts throughout and a Nest thermostat. Laundry
room is inside and just off the kitchen with lots of storage and the washer and dryer are included. Nice backyard with fruit trees
and a covered gazebo that would be perfect for entertaining and dining outside. There is a 2 car detached garage that would
make for a great work shop, studio, or just for additional storage space. Great proximity to the 101 fwy, Metro Orange Line, and
Ventura Blvd with tons of restaurants and shopping centers.