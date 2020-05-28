Rent Calculator
607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM
607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD
607 North Alta Vista Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
607 North Alta Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD have any available units?
607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD offers parking.
Does 607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD have a pool?
No, 607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 N ALTA VISTA BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
