All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6065 W Studio Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6065 W Studio Ct
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

6065 W Studio Ct

6065 W Studio Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6065 W Studio Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Experience modern living in a classic Hollywood setting at Fountain + Gower. This light-filled 3 bedroom home gives you easy access to the Hollywood Bowl, Downtown LA, and the Hollywood Freeway/Rt 101. Within walking distance you will find LA Fitness, Trader Joes, and the Hollywood Farmers Market. Relax and catch views of the iconic sunset, Hollywood Hills, Paramount Studios and Griffith Observatory - all from your private rooftop deck.

* Hardwood Floors
* In-Unit Laundry
* Energy Efficient Heating & Air Conditioning
* Dishwasher?
* High-end Appliances
* Caesarstone Counter Tops
* ?Kitchen Island with Waterfall Counter + Seating Area
* Frameless Glass Shower Enclosure
* High Ceilings?
* Storage Space
* Private Balcony + Rooftop Deck
* Gated Community with Remote Control Access
* Parking Garage w/ 2 Spaces

* Theres an extra special something in this unit! Weve worked with Sons of Reclaim, a furniture-maker based in LA, to spruce up this living room with a hand-made, one-of-a-kind coffee table made of reclaimed wood. Take a moment to appreciate Dimas Macias, Jrs craftsmanship once youve settled in.www.sonsofreclaim.com (http://www.sonsofreclaim.com/)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6065 W Studio Ct have any available units?
6065 W Studio Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6065 W Studio Ct have?
Some of 6065 W Studio Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6065 W Studio Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6065 W Studio Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6065 W Studio Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6065 W Studio Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6065 W Studio Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6065 W Studio Ct offers parking.
Does 6065 W Studio Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6065 W Studio Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6065 W Studio Ct have a pool?
No, 6065 W Studio Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6065 W Studio Ct have accessible units?
No, 6065 W Studio Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6065 W Studio Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6065 W Studio Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College