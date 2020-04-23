6065 W Studio Ct

Amenities

Experience modern living in a classic Hollywood setting at Fountain + Gower. This light-filled 3 bedroom home gives you easy access to the Hollywood Bowl, Downtown LA, and the Hollywood Freeway/Rt 101. Within walking distance you will find LA Fitness, Trader Joes, and the Hollywood Farmers Market. Relax and catch views of the iconic sunset, Hollywood Hills, Paramount Studios and Griffith Observatory - all from your private rooftop deck.



* Hardwood Floors

* In-Unit Laundry

* Energy Efficient Heating & Air Conditioning

* Dishwasher?

* High-end Appliances

* Caesarstone Counter Tops

* ?Kitchen Island with Waterfall Counter + Seating Area

* Frameless Glass Shower Enclosure

* High Ceilings?

* Storage Space

* Private Balcony + Rooftop Deck

* Gated Community with Remote Control Access

* Parking Garage w/ 2 Spaces



* Theres an extra special something in this unit! Weve worked with Sons of Reclaim, a furniture-maker based in LA, to spruce up this living room with a hand-made, one-of-a-kind coffee table made of reclaimed wood. Take a moment to appreciate Dimas Macias, Jrs craftsmanship once youve settled in.www.sonsofreclaim.com (http://www.sonsofreclaim.com/)