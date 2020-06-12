6065 SCENIC Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace bathtub oven refrigerator

"Chateau Beachwood is steeped in Hollywood History under the Hollywood Sign in Beachwood Canyon. A landmark building where Madonna, Marilyn Monroe and Greta Garbo once resided." This Light Bright 2 BR end unit condo is one of only two with a private yard/garden. There is a perfect compliment of original design features and quality renovations in 2004. The custom Poliform kitchen has Ceasar-stone floors and counters, Miele appliances & Subzero refrigerator. Both BR's have custom Poliform built-ins and closets. The full bath has hand crafted glass Italian tile, Waterworks bathtub & sink. Both BR's on the 2nd floor have all new heatresistant double pane windows. Add to all this, the beautiful original architectural design features, from the hardwood floors, classic built-ins, solid panel doors and French windows, to Imported Italian moldings & delightful Filigree design plaster work on walls & coffered ceilings. This is a rare lease opportunity in the Beautiful Historic Chateau Beachwood.