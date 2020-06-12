All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6065 SCENIC Avenue

6065 Scenic Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6065 Scenic Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
"Chateau Beachwood is steeped in Hollywood History under the Hollywood Sign in Beachwood Canyon. A landmark building where Madonna, Marilyn Monroe and Greta Garbo once resided." This Light Bright 2 BR end unit condo is one of only two with a private yard/garden. There is a perfect compliment of original design features and quality renovations in 2004. The custom Poliform kitchen has Ceasar-stone floors and counters, Miele appliances & Subzero refrigerator. Both BR's have custom Poliform built-ins and closets. The full bath has hand crafted glass Italian tile, Waterworks bathtub & sink. Both BR's on the 2nd floor have all new heatresistant double pane windows. Add to all this, the beautiful original architectural design features, from the hardwood floors, classic built-ins, solid panel doors and French windows, to Imported Italian moldings & delightful Filigree design plaster work on walls & coffered ceilings. This is a rare lease opportunity in the Beautiful Historic Chateau Beachwood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6065 SCENIC Avenue have any available units?
6065 SCENIC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6065 SCENIC Avenue have?
Some of 6065 SCENIC Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6065 SCENIC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6065 SCENIC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6065 SCENIC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6065 SCENIC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6065 SCENIC Avenue offer parking?
No, 6065 SCENIC Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6065 SCENIC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6065 SCENIC Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6065 SCENIC Avenue have a pool?
No, 6065 SCENIC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6065 SCENIC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6065 SCENIC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6065 SCENIC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6065 SCENIC Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
