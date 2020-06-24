All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

606 North BONNIE BRAE Street

606 N Bonnie Brae St · No Longer Available
Location

606 N Bonnie Brae St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Echo Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Centrally located in Echo Park one block away from Echo Park Lake. Upstairs Remodeled fully furnished spacious bright apartment offering 2 bedroom and one full bath and additional Sunroom with stunning Downtown Views approximately 1,100 sq ft. Open entertainers kitchen with quartz counter tops and Bar with stainless steel appliances. Rentals up to 3 month have all utilities, cable ,WiFi and phone included. New Solar system installed self-powered with Tesla power wall can operate outside of power utilities in extended emergency.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 North BONNIE BRAE Street have any available units?
606 North BONNIE BRAE Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 North BONNIE BRAE Street have?
Some of 606 North BONNIE BRAE Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 North BONNIE BRAE Street currently offering any rent specials?
606 North BONNIE BRAE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 North BONNIE BRAE Street pet-friendly?
No, 606 North BONNIE BRAE Street is not pet friendly.
Does 606 North BONNIE BRAE Street offer parking?
Yes, 606 North BONNIE BRAE Street offers parking.
Does 606 North BONNIE BRAE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 North BONNIE BRAE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 North BONNIE BRAE Street have a pool?
No, 606 North BONNIE BRAE Street does not have a pool.
Does 606 North BONNIE BRAE Street have accessible units?
No, 606 North BONNIE BRAE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 606 North BONNIE BRAE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 North BONNIE BRAE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
