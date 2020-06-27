605 W 36th Street

Amenities

Welcome home! 1912 Beach cottage that offers vintage charm with endless ocean views. Located in the Point Fermin area of San Pedro, this home sits on a double lot with a parklike setting and expansive yard space. The home offers a sun filled master bedroom, office/den with French doors leading outside, and bonus room that can function as a second bedroom. Original wood paneling, shiplap, windows and coffered ceilings. The kitchen has just been renovated with new cabinetry, butcher block counters, stainless steel appliances, and open upper shelves. The living room and dining area have panoramic ocean views. Large laundry room with plenty of storage space. Enjoy the ocean breezes on the huge upper and lower decks – perfect for indoor/outdoor living and entertaining. Exceptional location near Angels Gate and Point Fermin Parks and Cabrillo Beach. Close to Pt Fermin Elementary School. Minutes to shopping, restaurants and 110 freeway.