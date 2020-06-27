All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 605 W 36th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
605 W 36th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

605 W 36th Street

605 West 36th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

605 West 36th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome home! 1912 Beach cottage that offers vintage charm with endless ocean views. Located in the Point Fermin area of San Pedro, this home sits on a double lot with a parklike setting and expansive yard space. The home offers a sun filled master bedroom, office/den with French doors leading outside, and bonus room that can function as a second bedroom. Original wood paneling, shiplap, windows and coffered ceilings. The kitchen has just been renovated with new cabinetry, butcher block counters, stainless steel appliances, and open upper shelves. The living room and dining area have panoramic ocean views. Large laundry room with plenty of storage space. Enjoy the ocean breezes on the huge upper and lower decks – perfect for indoor/outdoor living and entertaining. Exceptional location near Angels Gate and Point Fermin Parks and Cabrillo Beach. Close to Pt Fermin Elementary School. Minutes to shopping, restaurants and 110 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 W 36th Street have any available units?
605 W 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 W 36th Street have?
Some of 605 W 36th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 W 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
605 W 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 W 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 605 W 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 605 W 36th Street offer parking?
No, 605 W 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 605 W 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 W 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 W 36th Street have a pool?
No, 605 W 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 605 W 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 605 W 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 605 W 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 W 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College