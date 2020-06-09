All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:17 PM

6030 Pat Avenue

6030 Pat Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6030 Pat Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
pool
WANT EL CAMINO? WANT HALE? You can have it here!
Beautiful spacious home with HUGE AWE INSPIRING VIEW!
Secure atrium entry. New paint and new carpet. Great schools!
Light and bright 4 bedroom 3 bath home ready to move in today!
Pool and grassy yard too! Everything you want all in one place.
Make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6030 Pat Avenue have any available units?
6030 Pat Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6030 Pat Avenue have?
Some of 6030 Pat Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6030 Pat Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6030 Pat Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6030 Pat Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6030 Pat Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6030 Pat Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6030 Pat Avenue offers parking.
Does 6030 Pat Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6030 Pat Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6030 Pat Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6030 Pat Avenue has a pool.
Does 6030 Pat Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6030 Pat Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6030 Pat Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6030 Pat Avenue has units with dishwashers.
