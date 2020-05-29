6021 DAWN Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Luxury Living at it's finest! This bright upgraded 3 bed/2.5 bath, family room, plus bonus room is an oasis with palm trees proving a tranquil view out from the large casement windows. The gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops that opens up to the beautiful family room that is bursting with natural sunlight is perfect for entertaining and family dinners. Upstairs features a large master suite, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet master bath with double vanity sinks, oval tub with separate shower, large 2nd and 3rd bedroom with sliding-door closets. Downstairs you will find your laundry room with side by side washer/dryer and 2 car garage with direct access and private office. Access to main clubhouse, pools and recreation center. A Must See!