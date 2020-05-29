All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6021 DAWN Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6021 DAWN Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6021 DAWN Creek

6021 Dawn Creek · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6021 Dawn Creek, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Luxury Living at it's finest! This bright upgraded 3 bed/2.5 bath, family room, plus bonus room is an oasis with palm trees proving a tranquil view out from the large casement windows. The gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops that opens up to the beautiful family room that is bursting with natural sunlight is perfect for entertaining and family dinners. Upstairs features a large master suite, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet master bath with double vanity sinks, oval tub with separate shower, large 2nd and 3rd bedroom with sliding-door closets. Downstairs you will find your laundry room with side by side washer/dryer and 2 car garage with direct access and private office. Access to main clubhouse, pools and recreation center. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6021 DAWN Creek have any available units?
6021 DAWN Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6021 DAWN Creek have?
Some of 6021 DAWN Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6021 DAWN Creek currently offering any rent specials?
6021 DAWN Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 DAWN Creek pet-friendly?
No, 6021 DAWN Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6021 DAWN Creek offer parking?
Yes, 6021 DAWN Creek offers parking.
Does 6021 DAWN Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6021 DAWN Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 DAWN Creek have a pool?
Yes, 6021 DAWN Creek has a pool.
Does 6021 DAWN Creek have accessible units?
No, 6021 DAWN Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 DAWN Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6021 DAWN Creek has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College