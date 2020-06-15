6020 Seabluff Drive

Amenities

parking gym pool clubhouse internet access oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool internet access

two-story modern style condo 2 bedrooms/2.5 bathroom with an office/den. Open concept kitchen, dining area and living room with recessed ceiling can lighting. just steps away from coffee, groceries, medical, dental and dry cleaners. Playa Vista amenities include access to Center Pointe Club and Resort pools and fitness facilities, library, parks, and school, as well as cable and high speed internet. Short walk to the Village, with Whole Foods, Starbucks, Cedars, CVS, movies and restaurants. Some of nearby big companies are Youtube, Google Spruce Goose Hanger, Belkin International. connections, club house amenities, two covered parking spaces as well as plenty of street parking.