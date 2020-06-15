All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
6020 Seabluff Drive
6020 Seabluff Drive

6020 Seabluff Drive · (626) 384-9978
Los Angeles
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
6020 Seabluff Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 132 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
internet access
oven
two-story modern style condo 2 bedrooms/2.5 bathroom with an office/den. Open concept kitchen, dining area and living room with recessed ceiling can lighting. just steps away from coffee, groceries, medical, dental and dry cleaners. Playa Vista amenities include access to Center Pointe Club and Resort pools and fitness facilities, library, parks, and school, as well as cable and high speed internet. Short walk to the Village, with Whole Foods, Starbucks, Cedars, CVS, movies and restaurants. Some of nearby big companies are Youtube, Google Spruce Goose Hanger, Belkin International. connections, club house amenities, two covered parking spaces as well as plenty of street parking.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Does 6020 Seabluff Drive have any available units?
6020 Seabluff Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6020 Seabluff Drive have?
Some of 6020 Seabluff Drive's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 Seabluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6020 Seabluff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 Seabluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6020 Seabluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6020 Seabluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6020 Seabluff Drive does offer parking.
Does 6020 Seabluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6020 Seabluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 Seabluff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6020 Seabluff Drive has a pool.
Does 6020 Seabluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 6020 Seabluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 Seabluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6020 Seabluff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
