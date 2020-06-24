All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:42 PM

6020 S Celedon Creek

6020 Celedon Crk · No Longer Available
Location

6020 Celedon Crk, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
media room
Feel like you're living in a house in this beautiful 2 bedroom true townhome with walk-up entry in Tapestry II. Features new carpet, plantations shutters, beautiful hardwood floors and a two car private garage with lots of extra storage. Separate living and dining areas, attractive, light-filled kitchen, and powder room on main level. Two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms upstairs with extremely high ceilings. Lots of street parking out front. One block from the shops at Concert Park and very close distance to The Resort and exciting Runway shops, restaurants, and movie theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 S Celedon Creek have any available units?
6020 S Celedon Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6020 S Celedon Creek have?
Some of 6020 S Celedon Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 S Celedon Creek currently offering any rent specials?
6020 S Celedon Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 S Celedon Creek pet-friendly?
No, 6020 S Celedon Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6020 S Celedon Creek offer parking?
Yes, 6020 S Celedon Creek offers parking.
Does 6020 S Celedon Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6020 S Celedon Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 S Celedon Creek have a pool?
No, 6020 S Celedon Creek does not have a pool.
Does 6020 S Celedon Creek have accessible units?
No, 6020 S Celedon Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 S Celedon Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6020 S Celedon Creek has units with dishwashers.
