6020 S Celedon Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities garage media room

Feel like you're living in a house in this beautiful 2 bedroom true townhome with walk-up entry in Tapestry II. Features new carpet, plantations shutters, beautiful hardwood floors and a two car private garage with lots of extra storage. Separate living and dining areas, attractive, light-filled kitchen, and powder room on main level. Two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms upstairs with extremely high ceilings. Lots of street parking out front. One block from the shops at Concert Park and very close distance to The Resort and exciting Runway shops, restaurants, and movie theater.