Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled!!!! This beautiful 2 BD/ 1 Bth is ready for you. This is not your typical 2 bedroom house. Located in the up and coming neighborhood of Boyle Heights this gem is a must see. Come check out this amazing property that can become your new home. Include basic appliances (stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and food processor.)