Los Angeles, CA
600 West 9TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

600 West 9TH Street

600 W 9th St · No Longer Available
Location

600 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
sauna
Beautifully remodeled and definitely unique large one-bedroom with separate den/study, fireplace, gourmet-style kitchen and outdoor space with city views is available in the center of activity, perfectly situated for maximum convenience. Condo comes with two parking spaces and basic cable and is in an urban oasis within walking distance to everything. Ralphs is across the street, the beautiful Grand Hope Park is next door and the new Whole Foods is 2 blocks away. Fantastic restaurants, bars and clubs and LA Live are all within a few minutes walk. In addition to location, Skyline has amazing amenities, including 24/7 doormen, spacious, sunny pool deck with two whirlpools, two racquetball courts, exercise facilities, dog run, BBQ grills, social room with caterer's kitchen and guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 West 9TH Street have any available units?
600 West 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 West 9TH Street have?
Some of 600 West 9TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 West 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
600 West 9TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 West 9TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 West 9TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 600 West 9TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 600 West 9TH Street offers parking.
Does 600 West 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 West 9TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 West 9TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 600 West 9TH Street has a pool.
Does 600 West 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 600 West 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 600 West 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 West 9TH Street has units with dishwashers.
