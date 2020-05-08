600 West 9TH Street

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled and definitely unique large one-bedroom with separate den/study, fireplace, gourmet-style kitchen and outdoor space with city views is available in the center of activity, perfectly situated for maximum convenience. Condo comes with two parking spaces and basic cable and is in an urban oasis within walking distance to everything. Ralphs is across the street, the beautiful Grand Hope Park is next door and the new Whole Foods is 2 blocks away. Fantastic restaurants, bars and clubs and LA Live are all within a few minutes walk. In addition to location, Skyline has amazing amenities, including 24/7 doormen, spacious, sunny pool deck with two whirlpools, two racquetball courts, exercise facilities, dog run, BBQ grills, social room with caterer's kitchen and guest parking.