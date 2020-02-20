600 S. Ridgeley #308

Amenities
Gorgeous luxurious Spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bath in the heart of Miracle Mile ! - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343
VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dq7oipg4dEE
??Luxurious spacious Condo in the prestigious Museo building in Miracle Mile area, walking distance to the Grove, Wilshire restaurants and shopping and close to Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.
?- Large 2 beds + 1 bath Condo- Freshly renovated and painted?
- Fantastic open floor plan : huge dining area and spacious living room with baclony/patio?
- Beautiful spacious modern Gourmet Kitchen with wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances : include Fridge, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher?
- 2 large bedrooms with closet
- Great master bathroom with double sink and both standing shower and spa tub
?- Beautiful wood floors throughout?
- Washer and Dryer in closet?
- Central Air and Heat / Nest system ?
- Beautiful warm finishes : recessed lighting, lots of closets
?- Two Parking Spaces in Garage
- Intercom controlled security access and a well equipped gym
- Green construction and amenities throughout
??- Owner pays for Water. Tenants pay for all other utilities.
??Great location !
?Rent: $ 2,895?
Deposit: $ 2,895
?Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet
Application Fee: $35 for each applicant over the age of 18
(RLNE4110753)