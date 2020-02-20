600 S. Ridgeley #308

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous luxurious Spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bath in the heart of Miracle Mile ! - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343



VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dq7oipg4dEE



??Luxurious spacious Condo in the prestigious Museo building in Miracle Mile area, walking distance to the Grove, Wilshire restaurants and shopping and close to Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.



?- Large 2 beds + 1 bath Condo- Freshly renovated and painted?

- Fantastic open floor plan : huge dining area and spacious living room with baclony/patio?

- Beautiful spacious modern Gourmet Kitchen with wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances : include Fridge, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher?

- 2 large bedrooms with closet

- Great master bathroom with double sink and both standing shower and spa tub

?- Beautiful wood floors throughout?

- Washer and Dryer in closet?

- Central Air and Heat / Nest system ?

- Beautiful warm finishes : recessed lighting, lots of closets

?- Two Parking Spaces in Garage

- Intercom controlled security access and a well equipped gym

- Green construction and amenities throughout

??- Owner pays for Water. Tenants pay for all other utilities.



??Great location !

?Rent: $ 2,895?

Deposit: $ 2,895

?Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet

Application Fee: $35 for each applicant over the age of 18



(RLNE4110753)