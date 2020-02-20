All apartments in Los Angeles
600 S. Ridgeley #308
600 S. Ridgeley #308

600 South Ridgeley Drive · (805) 953-7343
Location

600 South Ridgeley Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 600 S. Ridgeley #308 · Avail. now

$2,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
Gorgeous luxurious Spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bath in the heart of Miracle Mile ! - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343

VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dq7oipg4dEE

??Luxurious spacious Condo in the prestigious Museo building in Miracle Mile area, walking distance to the Grove, Wilshire restaurants and shopping and close to Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

?- Large 2 beds + 1 bath Condo- Freshly renovated and painted?
- Fantastic open floor plan : huge dining area and spacious living room with baclony/patio?
- Beautiful spacious modern Gourmet Kitchen with wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances : include Fridge, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher?
- 2 large bedrooms with closet
- Great master bathroom with double sink and both standing shower and spa tub
?- Beautiful wood floors throughout?
- Washer and Dryer in closet?
- Central Air and Heat / Nest system ?
- Beautiful warm finishes : recessed lighting, lots of closets
?- Two Parking Spaces in Garage
- Intercom controlled security access and a well equipped gym
- Green construction and amenities throughout
??- Owner pays for Water. Tenants pay for all other utilities.

??Great location !
?Rent: $ 2,895?
Deposit: $ 2,895
?Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet
Application Fee: $35 for each applicant over the age of 18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
