6 8503 Tobias Ave

Offering pet-friendly studio to two-bedroom apartment homes, The Valley Collection is located in the heart of Van Nuys, Canoga Park, and Panorama City. Apartment interiors feature modern finishes such as new kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, AC units and wood-style flooring throughout, granting the luxury of a home with the flexibility of a lease. Modern interiors are complimented with convenient amenities; this community offers 24/7 camera recording, a laundry facility, fitness center, and a large outdoor pool. CALL US TO SET AN APPOINTMENT! SE HABLA ESPANIOL.
Amenities: Gated Building, Laundry room, Pool, Pets OK.
Utilities: Water, Gardening, Trash.
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
