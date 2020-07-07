All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6 8503 Tobias Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6 8503 Tobias Ave
Last updated May 14 2019 at 8:43 AM

6 8503 Tobias Ave

8503 N Tobias Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8503 N Tobias Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Offering pet-friendly studio to two-bedroom apartment homes, The Valley Collection is located in the heart of Van Nuys, Canoga Park, and Panorama City. Apartment interiors feature modern finishes such as new kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, AC units and wood-style flooring throughout, granting the luxury of a home with the flexibility of a lease. Modern interiors are complimented with convenient amenities; this community offers 24/7 camera recording, a laundry facility, fitness center, and a large outdoor pool. CALL US TO SET AN APPOINTMENT! SE HABLA ESPANIOL.
.

Amenities: Gated Building, Laundry room, Pool, Pets OK.
Utilities: Water, Gardening, Trash.
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=2509

IT490510 - IT49CO2509

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 8503 Tobias Ave have any available units?
6 8503 Tobias Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 8503 Tobias Ave have?
Some of 6 8503 Tobias Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 8503 Tobias Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6 8503 Tobias Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 8503 Tobias Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 8503 Tobias Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6 8503 Tobias Ave offer parking?
No, 6 8503 Tobias Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6 8503 Tobias Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 8503 Tobias Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 8503 Tobias Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6 8503 Tobias Ave has a pool.
Does 6 8503 Tobias Ave have accessible units?
No, 6 8503 Tobias Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6 8503 Tobias Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 8503 Tobias Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College