Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

5995 Saturn Street

5995 Saturn Street · No Longer Available
Location

5995 Saturn Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Pico Blvd & S Crescent Heights Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 1 en-suite queen bedroom / large back house (About 600 Sq. Ft.). BRAND NEW & Fully Custom designed with updated everything. High-end Shower with spa look and feel & custom designed kitchen. Indoor living at its best. 5 minutes from Miracle Mile, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Located in a quiet, beautiful neighborhood, this updated back home has all the amenities for a relaxing escape while providing easy access to some of the most existing aspects of Los Angeles. Perfect for students or professionals looking for a well-appointed place to unwind after a day of hard work or high-powered business meetings. This space is not appropriate for anyone who does not intent to fully respect our house rules, our property, or our neighbors. Lease Terms 6 months minimum Details Studio / 1 Bath Rent: $2,300 /month 600 square feet Pets Allowed: No Amenities Air Conditioning Central Heat Furnished

(RLNE4786017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5995 Saturn Street have any available units?
5995 Saturn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5995 Saturn Street have?
Some of 5995 Saturn Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5995 Saturn Street currently offering any rent specials?
5995 Saturn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5995 Saturn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5995 Saturn Street is pet friendly.
Does 5995 Saturn Street offer parking?
No, 5995 Saturn Street does not offer parking.
Does 5995 Saturn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5995 Saturn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5995 Saturn Street have a pool?
No, 5995 Saturn Street does not have a pool.
Does 5995 Saturn Street have accessible units?
No, 5995 Saturn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5995 Saturn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5995 Saturn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
