5995 Saturn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Pico Blvd & S Crescent Heights Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 1 en-suite queen bedroom / large back house (About 600 Sq. Ft.). BRAND NEW & Fully Custom designed with updated everything. High-end Shower with spa look and feel & custom designed kitchen. Indoor living at its best. 5 minutes from Miracle Mile, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Located in a quiet, beautiful neighborhood, this updated back home has all the amenities for a relaxing escape while providing easy access to some of the most existing aspects of Los Angeles. Perfect for students or professionals looking for a well-appointed place to unwind after a day of hard work or high-powered business meetings. This space is not appropriate for anyone who does not intent to fully respect our house rules, our property, or our neighbors. Lease Terms 6 months minimum Details Studio / 1 Bath Rent: $2,300 /month 600 square feet Pets Allowed: No Amenities Air Conditioning Central Heat Furnished



(RLNE4786017)