Los Angeles, CA
5986 Airdrome St.
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

5986 Airdrome St.

5986 Airdrome Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

5986 Airdrome Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully Updated 2 Bedroom Home - Beautifully Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow. This charming home features an updated kitchen and bath with Granite Counter Tops, New Cabinets, New Fixtures and Stainless Appliances. The living space features gleaming wood floors, new windows, new doors, designer paint inside and out. The home has been lovingly landscaped and it just waiting to someone to adore it!! It s available furnished or unfurnished! Hurry up this will go Fast!!!

Contact Tracie Dugan for showings: 818-588-5385

(RLNE3996218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5986 Airdrome St. have any available units?
5986 Airdrome St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5986 Airdrome St. have?
Some of 5986 Airdrome St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5986 Airdrome St. currently offering any rent specials?
5986 Airdrome St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5986 Airdrome St. pet-friendly?
No, 5986 Airdrome St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5986 Airdrome St. offer parking?
No, 5986 Airdrome St. does not offer parking.
Does 5986 Airdrome St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5986 Airdrome St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5986 Airdrome St. have a pool?
No, 5986 Airdrome St. does not have a pool.
Does 5986 Airdrome St. have accessible units?
No, 5986 Airdrome St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5986 Airdrome St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5986 Airdrome St. does not have units with dishwashers.

