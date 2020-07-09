All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:27 PM

5941 Maury Avenue

5941 Maury Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5941 Maury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
basketball court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
Located in the coveted neighborhood of Woodland Hills, this Modern Farm House awaits its new owner. Beautifully remodeled in 2019, this home welcomes you with an open floor plan that boasts over 3000 square feet of living space. Custom woodwork, walk in closets, designer kitchen... this home has it all. Every inch has been thought out and built with a purpose. With four bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs, there is enough room to even make one of the rooms into an office. The exquisite bathrooms will draw your attention with the soaking tubs and free standing showers that offer views of the valley. The Master Bedroom is to die for with His & Hers closets, beautiful barn doors, and a custom bathroom. When you step outside, you're greeted with a wide, open backyard that contains a River Rock Waterfall and a Basketball Shooting Court. With all new appliances, new copper plumbing throughout, and a tankless water heater, all you need is the key to the home and you're ready to go! Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a home in a highly rated school district that's also a convenient drive to The Commons and The Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5941 Maury Avenue have any available units?
5941 Maury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5941 Maury Avenue have?
Some of 5941 Maury Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5941 Maury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5941 Maury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5941 Maury Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5941 Maury Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5941 Maury Avenue offer parking?
No, 5941 Maury Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5941 Maury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5941 Maury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5941 Maury Avenue have a pool?
No, 5941 Maury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5941 Maury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5941 Maury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5941 Maury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5941 Maury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

