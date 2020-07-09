5941 Maury Avenue

Amenities

Located in the coveted neighborhood of Woodland Hills, this Modern Farm House awaits its new owner. Beautifully remodeled in 2019, this home welcomes you with an open floor plan that boasts over 3000 square feet of living space. Custom woodwork, walk in closets, designer kitchen... this home has it all. Every inch has been thought out and built with a purpose. With four bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs, there is enough room to even make one of the rooms into an office. The exquisite bathrooms will draw your attention with the soaking tubs and free standing showers that offer views of the valley. The Master Bedroom is to die for with His & Hers closets, beautiful barn doors, and a custom bathroom. When you step outside, you're greeted with a wide, open backyard that contains a River Rock Waterfall and a Basketball Shooting Court. With all new appliances, new copper plumbing throughout, and a tankless water heater, all you need is the key to the home and you're ready to go! Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a home in a highly rated school district that's also a convenient drive to The Commons and The Village!