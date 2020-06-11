5932 Babbitt Avenue

Amenities

Stunning, Immaculate, Remodeled 3BR/2BA with 4th BR/Office/Family Room/Den in Prestigious Encino Village. It has an Open Floor Plan and is tastefully decorated in Neutral Designer Colors. The Completely Remodeled Contemporary Kitchen features a 10 Ft. Granite Island and Glass Back-splash. It has glistening Hardwood Floors throughout. The Great Room features Open Beam Vaulted Ceilings, a Gas Fireplace and Hardwood Floors. The Master Suite has a Remodeled Ensuite Bathroom with Dual Sinks. Private Enclosed Backyard features Pool with Removable Fence and Patio Area. The Double Car Garage has a Washer & Dryer and gives you direct access to your home. Copper Plumbing and Dual Pane Vinyl Windows. Award Winning Encino Charter Elementary School. Walk to the park for Playground, Tennis, Soccer, Community Center and Bike Paths. Just minutes from 101 and 405 Freeways. Must have good credit. No pets.