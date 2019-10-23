5919 CHULA VISTA Way

Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking internet access

Welcome to Franklin Village which is a unique New York Style Walkabout Neighborhood with Shops, Restaurants and Grocery Stores located at the base of the Hollywood Hills. Come through a private push-button gated entry with a beautifully manicured garden and enter your private Mid-Century modern flat away from it all but right in the middle of everything! Enjoy a 1 bedroom +1 bathroom second floor unit completely furnished with a private bedroom balcony, walk in Master Closet, space to work and When you are ready for some exercise, head outside to the trails that lead to Griffith Park and Bronson Canyon. Come and book your stay now for up to 1 year at your private retreat in the Hollywood Hills which includes gas, electric, water, & Wi-Fi. Available March 1, 2020 for 1 year and can be furnished or unfurnished.