5919 CHULA VISTA Way
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:58 PM

5919 CHULA VISTA Way

5919 Chula Vista Way · No Longer Available
Location

5919 Chula Vista Way, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
Welcome to Franklin Village which is a unique New York Style Walkabout Neighborhood with Shops, Restaurants and Grocery Stores located at the base of the Hollywood Hills. Come through a private push-button gated entry with a beautifully manicured garden and enter your private Mid-Century modern flat away from it all but right in the middle of everything! Enjoy a 1 bedroom +1 bathroom second floor unit completely furnished with a private bedroom balcony, walk in Master Closet, space to work and When you are ready for some exercise, head outside to the trails that lead to Griffith Park and Bronson Canyon. Come and book your stay now for up to 1 year at your private retreat in the Hollywood Hills which includes gas, electric, water, & Wi-Fi. Available March 1, 2020 for 1 year and can be furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5919 CHULA VISTA Way have any available units?
5919 CHULA VISTA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5919 CHULA VISTA Way have?
Some of 5919 CHULA VISTA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5919 CHULA VISTA Way currently offering any rent specials?
5919 CHULA VISTA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5919 CHULA VISTA Way pet-friendly?
No, 5919 CHULA VISTA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5919 CHULA VISTA Way offer parking?
Yes, 5919 CHULA VISTA Way offers parking.
Does 5919 CHULA VISTA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5919 CHULA VISTA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5919 CHULA VISTA Way have a pool?
No, 5919 CHULA VISTA Way does not have a pool.
Does 5919 CHULA VISTA Way have accessible units?
No, 5919 CHULA VISTA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5919 CHULA VISTA Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5919 CHULA VISTA Way does not have units with dishwashers.
