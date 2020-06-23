All apartments in Los Angeles
5917 RHODES Avenue
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:22 PM

5917 RHODES Avenue

5917 Rhodes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5917 Rhodes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large updated home on a HUGE oversized lot in a great quiet neighborhood. Home has 8 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and a large private yard!! Close to shopping, transportation and houses of worship!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5917 RHODES Avenue have any available units?
5917 RHODES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5917 RHODES Avenue have?
Some of 5917 RHODES Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5917 RHODES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5917 RHODES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5917 RHODES Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5917 RHODES Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5917 RHODES Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5917 RHODES Avenue offers parking.
Does 5917 RHODES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5917 RHODES Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5917 RHODES Avenue have a pool?
No, 5917 RHODES Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5917 RHODES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5917 RHODES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5917 RHODES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5917 RHODES Avenue has units with dishwashers.
