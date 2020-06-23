Rent Calculator
5917 RHODES Avenue
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:22 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5917 RHODES Avenue
5917 Rhodes Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5917 Rhodes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large updated home on a HUGE oversized lot in a great quiet neighborhood. Home has 8 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and a large private yard!! Close to shopping, transportation and houses of worship!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5917 RHODES Avenue have any available units?
5917 RHODES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5917 RHODES Avenue have?
Some of 5917 RHODES Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 5917 RHODES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5917 RHODES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5917 RHODES Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5917 RHODES Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5917 RHODES Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5917 RHODES Avenue offers parking.
Does 5917 RHODES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5917 RHODES Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5917 RHODES Avenue have a pool?
No, 5917 RHODES Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5917 RHODES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5917 RHODES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5917 RHODES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5917 RHODES Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
