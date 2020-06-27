All apartments in Los Angeles
5910 Hague Place

5910 Hague Place · No Longer Available
Location

5910 Hague Place, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful remodeled 4 bedrooms 3 baths pool home located in the heart of Woodland Hills! Walking distance to various prime locations! Almost everything new! New wood floor in living room/family room/dining room, brand new kitchen – new quartz counter, new cabinet, new kitchen floor, 2 new fully renovated bathrooms, new windows, new heater, fresh interior/exterior paint and lots of more! Close to Major Shopping Centers, Woodland Hills Village & Mall. Adjacent to Warner Center, dinning, shopping, and hotels. Walking distance to charter middle school/Hale and Charter high school/El Camino High School. Close to freeway! A must-see that has all you are looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 Hague Place have any available units?
5910 Hague Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5910 Hague Place currently offering any rent specials?
5910 Hague Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 Hague Place pet-friendly?
No, 5910 Hague Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5910 Hague Place offer parking?
No, 5910 Hague Place does not offer parking.
Does 5910 Hague Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5910 Hague Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 Hague Place have a pool?
Yes, 5910 Hague Place has a pool.
Does 5910 Hague Place have accessible units?
No, 5910 Hague Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 Hague Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5910 Hague Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5910 Hague Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5910 Hague Place does not have units with air conditioning.
