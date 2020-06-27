5910 Hague Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful remodeled 4 bedrooms 3 baths pool home located in the heart of Woodland Hills! Walking distance to various prime locations! Almost everything new! New wood floor in living room/family room/dining room, brand new kitchen – new quartz counter, new cabinet, new kitchen floor, 2 new fully renovated bathrooms, new windows, new heater, fresh interior/exterior paint and lots of more! Close to Major Shopping Centers, Woodland Hills Village & Mall. Adjacent to Warner Center, dinning, shopping, and hotels. Walking distance to charter middle school/Hale and Charter high school/El Camino High School. Close to freeway! A must-see that has all you are looking for!