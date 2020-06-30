All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5906 Weaver Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5906 Weaver Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

5906 Weaver Street

5906 Weaver Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5906 Weaver Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 Beds + 1 Bath House + Bonus Room in the Hills of Highland Park offering incredible views ! - For Appointment please Call 805-953-7343

Here's the Video Tour : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HmGKiIyOdBI

Beautiful charming house located in the Hills of Highland Park offering gorgeous views, a huge front yard with spacious deck and a large peaceful, quiet and very private backyard.

A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by panoramic views, set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise.

Features include :
- Beautiful wood floors
- Spacious living room with large windows offering sweeping panoramic views
- Large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances
- Kitchen includes Fridge, Stove, Microwave and dishwasher
- One large master bedroom with closet and french door overlooking a peaceful private backyard
- One very cosy bedroom with jack & jill design bathroom with bathtub
- One bonus room / office / playroom / studio or could be an additional guest bedroom
- Spacious beautiful wood deck
- Central heat and air
- Washer and dryer are included
- One car garage + parking space in front + lots of free parking on the street

Lots of natural Sunlight !
Tenant pays for all utilities.
Great location!

Rent: $ 3,695 / month
Security Deposit: $ 3,695
Application Fee is $35.
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.
Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4135347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 Weaver Street have any available units?
5906 Weaver Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5906 Weaver Street have?
Some of 5906 Weaver Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 Weaver Street currently offering any rent specials?
5906 Weaver Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 Weaver Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5906 Weaver Street is pet friendly.
Does 5906 Weaver Street offer parking?
Yes, 5906 Weaver Street offers parking.
Does 5906 Weaver Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5906 Weaver Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 Weaver Street have a pool?
No, 5906 Weaver Street does not have a pool.
Does 5906 Weaver Street have accessible units?
No, 5906 Weaver Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 Weaver Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5906 Weaver Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College