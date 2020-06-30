5906 Weaver Street

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 Beds + 1 Bath House + Bonus Room in the Hills of Highland Park offering incredible views ! - For Appointment please Call 805-953-7343
Here's the Video Tour : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HmGKiIyOdBI
Beautiful charming house located in the Hills of Highland Park offering gorgeous views, a huge front yard with spacious deck and a large peaceful, quiet and very private backyard.
A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by panoramic views, set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise.
Features include :
- Beautiful wood floors
- Spacious living room with large windows offering sweeping panoramic views
- Large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances
- Kitchen includes Fridge, Stove, Microwave and dishwasher
- One large master bedroom with closet and french door overlooking a peaceful private backyard
- One very cosy bedroom with jack & jill design bathroom with bathtub
- One bonus room / office / playroom / studio or could be an additional guest bedroom
- Spacious beautiful wood deck
- Central heat and air
- Washer and dryer are included
- One car garage + parking space in front + lots of free parking on the street
Lots of natural Sunlight !
Tenant pays for all utilities.
Great location!
Rent: $ 3,695 / month
Security Deposit: $ 3,695
Application Fee is $35.
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.
Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4135347)