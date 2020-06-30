5906 Weaver Street

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 Beds + 1 Bath House + Bonus Room in the Hills of Highland Park offering incredible views ! - For Appointment please Call 805-953-7343



Here's the Video Tour : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HmGKiIyOdBI



Beautiful charming house located in the Hills of Highland Park offering gorgeous views, a huge front yard with spacious deck and a large peaceful, quiet and very private backyard.



A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by panoramic views, set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise.



Features include :

- Beautiful wood floors

- Spacious living room with large windows offering sweeping panoramic views

- Large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances

- Kitchen includes Fridge, Stove, Microwave and dishwasher

- One large master bedroom with closet and french door overlooking a peaceful private backyard

- One very cosy bedroom with jack & jill design bathroom with bathtub

- One bonus room / office / playroom / studio or could be an additional guest bedroom

- Spacious beautiful wood deck

- Central heat and air

- Washer and dryer are included

- One car garage + parking space in front + lots of free parking on the street



Lots of natural Sunlight !

Tenant pays for all utilities.

Great location!



Rent: $ 3,695 / month

Security Deposit: $ 3,695

Application Fee is $35.

Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.

Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4135347)