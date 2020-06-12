All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
5902 8th Avenue
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

5902 8th Avenue

5902 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5902 8th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Section 8 - 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Apt. - Property Id: 100949

SECTION 8 - A Compact 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apt in 900 sq ft. for Section 8 applicants. 1 bathroom has shower only, 1 bathroom has tub and shower. Recently renovated: new laminate flooring, updated bathrooms and paint in a quiet 3 apt. bldg. Off street parking, garage available for an additional $25/month. New air conditioner in unit. Tenant provides own stove and refrigerator. No pets allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100949
Property Id 100949

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4911032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 8th Avenue have any available units?
5902 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5902 8th Avenue have?
Some of 5902 8th Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5902 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5902 8th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5902 8th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5902 8th Avenue offers parking.
Does 5902 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5902 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5902 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5902 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5902 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5902 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
