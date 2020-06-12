5902 8th Avenue

Amenities

SECTION 8 - A Compact 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apt in 900 sq ft. for Section 8 applicants. 1 bathroom has shower only, 1 bathroom has tub and shower. Recently renovated: new laminate flooring, updated bathrooms and paint in a quiet 3 apt. bldg. Off street parking, garage available for an additional $25/month. New air conditioner in unit. Tenant provides own stove and refrigerator. No pets allowed.

